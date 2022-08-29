WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

St. Louis Police Secure Grenade

By News Desk
August 29, 2022 5:30AM EDT
source: Michigan State Police

Police in Saint Louis received an uncommon request last Thursday.

Police say a 69-year-old Holt man was cleaning the basement of a relative’s home when he found a 1920s-1930s style grenade. He took it to the police station and asked police to dispose of the item. Police closed down the Saint Louis City pool, the interior of City Hall and the Saint Louis Electric Department as a precaution after the grenade was secured.

The state police Bomb Squad was called in and removed the grenade to dispose of it at an undisclosed location.

