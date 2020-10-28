St. Louis Hit and Run Victim Identified
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police have identified the victim of a hit and run in St. Louis.
37-year-old Jedidiah Bobzien of Gratiot County’s Pine River Township was found lying on Main St. near Crawford St. Sunday, October 25 around 10:45 p.m. by several drivers in the area. Bobzien was first taken to MidMichigan Medical Center – Gratiot before being airlifted to Hurley Medical Center in Flint. He’s listed in critical but stable condition.
Police say there were no witnesses to the accident but they are looking for a vehicle of interest seen in the area prior to the crash, a full-sized crew or extended cab pickup pulling a flatbed trailer. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (989) 681-5285.