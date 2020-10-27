St. Louis Hit and Run Leaves Man Hospitalized
source: Alpha Media Image Library
A 37-year-old Gratiot County man is recovering in a hospital after being struck by a vehicle Sunday, October 25.
The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Main St. near Crawford St. in St. Louis. The man was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center – Gratiot, then airlifted to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he’s listed in critical but stable condition.
Witnesses did not see the vehicle that struck the man but reported seeing a full size extended cab pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer in the area just before the crash. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (989) 681-5285.