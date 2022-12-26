St. Helen Man Wanted for Missing Court Appointment

Police in Roscommon County are looking for a man who was due to be sentenced.

41-year-old Brian Lahar of Saint Helen was arrested and convicted on charges of fleeing and eluding a police officer, but failed to show up to his sentencing hearing. A bench warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police say he also has a bench warrant for failing to appear at a pre-trial and bond violation hearing on a charge of second-offense domestic violence.

Anyone with information on Lahar’s whereabouts is asked to call the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department at (989) 275-5101.