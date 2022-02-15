St. Elizabeth Catholic School To Remain Open

St. Elizabeth Catholic School in Reese will remain in operation. The future of the school was under review at the parish and diocesan level. Father Christian Tabares said we reviewed our current enrollment and demographic trends for the area, our parish and school finances as well as other data to assess the viability of the school. We also communicated with Bishop Robert Gruss and Cormac Lynn, Superintendent of Catholic Schools, the ongoing findings of this process.
The diocese offered a significant level of financial support, in the form of a grant, as well as other direct support to the parish and school, over the next three to five years. This offer was made with the hope that it will allow the parish and school to address some of the important needs and fiscal concerns that currently exist within the parish.
Superintendent Lynn said this specific effort is part of a larger initiative to support our Catholic Schools. On December 20, Bishop Gruss released a statement in which Catholic schools were identified as a priority for 2022.