SPSD Partnering with Delta College for Dual Enrollment Program

Saginaw public schools will be launching a new Dual enrollment plan in partnership with Delta college.
Starting next school year, qualifying students will be able to take courses at Delta in lieu of their 4th year, allowing them to earn their Associates degree in their first year after high school graduation.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mit Foley says the district will cover the full cost of classes, materials, books, and transportation for students to Delta’s Downtown center (319 E Genesee Ave) where these classes will be held.
Starting with the first cohort of 20 or more juniors with at least a 3.0 GPA next fall semester, students will be able to earn up to 32 college credits.
Dr. Foley adds the district will start meeting with parents and students to identify potential candidates as soon as the board votes to give formal approval to the program at their action meeting next week.
According to Superintendent Dr. Ramont Roberts; Formation of the program has been in the works for the past 6 months, starting with casual meetings between himself and Delta College President Dr. Michael Gavin.