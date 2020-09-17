SPSD Athletics Not Charging Admission to Limited Crowd
Athletic events at Saginaw schools will not be charging admission to the limited crowds they’ll be allowed to have.
The move comes as other Saginaw Valley league schools begin to do away with accepting cash for entry out of caution of spreading COVID-19, and attendance is limited to two parents or guardians per player.
Dr. Mit Foley presented at this week’s School board meeting that some teams have already begun practices, but are taking every precaution possible.
He says even if the district were to charge for the slim number of people in attendance, profit margins would be minimal.
Sports that have already begun practice for their fall season include Varsity & JV Football, Volleyball, Sideline Cheerleading, Boys soccer, and Cross Country.
In addition to audience attendance limitations; Players, coaches, and spectators will still be required to wear masks or face coverings in cases where they cannot socially distance themselves 6 feet apart or more, except in cases of occasional and fleeting moments for players.