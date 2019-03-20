Spring Brings Warmer Weather, Poor Ice Conditions

Authorities are advising people to stay off the ice on Saginaw Bay and other area waterways. Firefighters from two Bay County Departments and the U. S. Coast Guard rescued at least eight people Tuesday.

Bangor Township firefighters said a resident living on Saginaw Bay rescued two people from an ice floe off shore from the Wenona Beach Mobile Home Park.

The Coast Guard assisted Pinconning-Fraser firefighters rescued six people from the Bay at the end of Pinconning Road.

With daytime temperatures in the mid 40’s to low 50’s ice conditions will continue to deteriorate. Southerly winds can also blow ice floes away from shore creating an additional hazard.