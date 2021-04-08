Spring Aerial Mosquito Treatment Starts Monday in Bay County
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Bay County Mosquito Control (BCMC) will begin conducting its 2021 spring aerial treatment to control mosquito larvae in flooded woodlots, the week of April 12. Bay County residents may notice low-flying, yellow or white fixed-wing aircraft over wooded areas between 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., weather permitting. The treatments will be done over a period of 7-10 days.
To prevent the emergence of biting adult mosquitoes, over 50,000 acres of flooded woodlots will be treated with Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), targeting larval stage mosquitoes in the standing water. In order to be effective, the mosquito larvae must ingest the product
which is why it is crucial to time the treatment to the stage when larvae feed most heartily. Mosquito Control Manager Rebecca Brandt notes that “Bti is a naturally-occurring granular product containing a soil bacterium that specifically affects mosquito larvae, blackflies, and fungus gnats. It has low impact to non-target organisms such humans, pets, birds, fish, and other aquatic organisms.” The bacterium is attached to a corn cob granule and applied at 3 pounds per acre.
To further reduce mosquito habitats in Bay County, two scrap tire collections will be held for Bay County residents this summer. The first is scheduled for, Saturday, June 5, at Bay County Mosquito Control. Another will be held Saturday, August 7, at Fraser Township Hall. Both tire collections will run from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Up to 10 passenger car-sized tires without rims per household will be accepted at these
events funded through a Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Scrap Tire Clean-Up grant.
Bay County Mosquito Control recommends that from spring through fall, residents protect themselves from mosquito bites by applying insect repellent before going outside when mosquitoes are active to reduce the threat of West Nile virus and other emerging mosquito-
borne diseases.
Bay County Mosquito Control has done annual aerial treatment for over thirty years. The agency calls it a critical step in Bay County’s comprehensive mosquito control program. All activities will be made in accordance with COVID safety guidelines.