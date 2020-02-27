      Weather Alert

Spring 2020 Cash Contest Rules

News Desk
Feb 27, 2020 @ 9:42am

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE NATIONAL SPRING 2020 CASH CONTEST 

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES FOR THE NATIONAL SPRING 2020 CASH CONTEST.

http://bit.ly/cashcontestrules 

FOR SPANISH VERSION: http://bit.ly/spanishcashcontestrules

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News