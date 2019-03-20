Splash and Spray Area Planned for Saginaw Township Park

(photo by Michael Percha)

With help from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a new feature is in the works at the William Haithco Recreation Area. Saginaw County commissioners gave Parks and Recreation Director Brian Lechel permission to apply for a $300,000 grant from the DNR Trust Fund for a splash & spray area. The county has set aside $150,000 as a match if the grant is approved. The new area is along along I-675 near Schust Road. It’s part of the park’s five year parks and recreation plan. The recreation department is still working on a final design for the $450,000 recreation area in Saginaw Township.

