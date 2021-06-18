Speeding, Traffic Fatalities Increased During Pandemic

Law enforcement agencies across the country have reported an increase in speeding and fatal crashes since the beginning of the pandemic.
To combat that trend, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Region 5 Office are partnering with five other states on a regional traffic safety campaign. As part of the “Great Lakes, High Stakes” campaign, more than 30 municipal, county and Michigan State Police (MSP) law enforcement agencies will focus on speeding drivers starting Saturday, June 19 through June 27.
Michigan had a 22-percent reduction in traffic crashes during 2020, but there was a 10 percent increase in fatalities overall, with an 8 percent increase in speed-related fatalities.