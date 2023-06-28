Speed Likely Factor in Fatal Gratiot County Crash

A 20-year-old Shepherd man is dead after a morning crash in Gratiot County’s Pine River Township.

Police say Jared Beard was driving north on Begole Road between Madison and Jefferson roads around 6:00 A.M. when his vehicle crossed to the opposite side, crashing into a tree. Beard was killed at the scene.

Police say Beard was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Speed may be a possible factor. The crash remains under investigation.