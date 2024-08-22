WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Spectrum Expanding Into Rural Midland County

By News Desk
August 22, 2024 4:00AM EDT
Share
Spectrum Expanding Into Rural Midland County
(Getty Images)

Internet service provider Spectrum has expanded throughout Midland County to offer broadband internet, mobile, TV and voice service to an additional 440 homes and small businesses.

Spectrum’s newly constructed fiber-optic network buildout to residents and businesses in portions of Geneva, Greendale and Jasper Townships, is part of the company’s roughly $9 billion investment in previously unserved or underserved rural communities, partly offset by $2 billion in government support funding. Local residents and business owners can visit spectrumruralexpansion.com to learn more about when their home or business may be able to receive Spectrum services.

Popular Stories

1

Man Killed In Crash With Semi In Bay County
2

Saginaw Township Man Charged after Allegedly Writing Threatening Message
3

Woman Charged In Fatal Saginaw Township Hit-and-Run
4

Propane Truck Crash Prompts Evacuation In Midland County
5

Woman Arrested after Allegedly Fleeing Scene of Fatal Crash