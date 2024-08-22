Spectrum Expanding Into Rural Midland County

Internet service provider Spectrum has expanded throughout Midland County to offer broadband internet, mobile, TV and voice service to an additional 440 homes and small businesses.

Spectrum’s newly constructed fiber-optic network buildout to residents and businesses in portions of Geneva, Greendale and Jasper Townships, is part of the company’s roughly $9 billion investment in previously unserved or underserved rural communities, partly offset by $2 billion in government support funding. Local residents and business owners can visit spectrumruralexpansion.com to learn more about when their home or business may be able to receive Spectrum services.