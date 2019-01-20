Specialty Crop Grant Proposals Due by February 27

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) today announced a request for proposals through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Services.

The program is designed to enhance the competitiveness of Michigan’s specialty crops. Grant proposals must be received by MDARD no later than 3 p.m. on February 27, 2019, by submitting them to MDA-grants@michigan.gov.

The grants, with a maximum award of $100,000, enhance the competitiveness of the state’s specialty crops, including but not limited to promotion, marketing, research, nutrition, trade enhancement, food safety, food security, plant health programs, education, increased knowledge and consumption, increased innovation, improved efficiency and reduced costs of distribution systems, environmental concerns and conservation, product development, good agricultural practices, good handling practices, and good manufacturing practices.

Funding priority will be given to projects with a focus on Market Enhancement (Market Expansion & Access and Farm to Institution); Research (Health & Pest Management and Farm Sustainability); and Training & Education (Food Safety, Environmental Sustainability and Workforce/Labor).

Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations; local, state, and federal government entities; and for-profit organizations. The organizations must be legal entities recognized by the IRS, and applicants must reside and/or conduct their business or organization in Michigan. Applications should demonstrate how the project will potentially produce measurable impacts for the specialty crop industry as a whole, and not for the benefit of a specific product, single organization, institution, or individual.

For program information, application form, or submission criteria, visit https://www.michigan.gov/mdardgrants.