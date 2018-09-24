Special Use Permit Approved For Valley Lutheran High School Expansion

Work is proceeding on an estimated $6.5 million, privately financed, expansion of Valley Lutheran High School on McCarty in Saginaw Township. Township trustees did their part by approving a special use permit for the project Monday.

It’s being overseen by Saginaw-based WTA Architects. Township Supervisor Tim Braun says Valley Lutheran will have around 30,000 extra square feet of space including science labs and room for art related work plus improved training facilities for athletes once construction is completed. That’s expected by about Christmas of 2019.

There will also be nearly three dozen more new parking spaces.