Special election to be held for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski’s seat

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Tuesday stating that the special election for the seat left vacant when U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski died last week will be held the same day as the Nov. 8 general election. “The candidate elected by the voters will serve for the remainder of the term of office,” which ends Jan. 3, 2023, Holcomb said.

Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., speaks during a news conference in the Capitol on legislation that would increase the accountability of the Veterans Affairs Department, on April 3, 2014. Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

The 58-year-old Republican congresswoman was killed in a car crash on Aug. 3 along with two others — both of whom were members of her congressional staff.

Walorski’s district director, Zachery Potts, 27, was behind the wheel of the Toyota RAV4 when it crossed into the other lane “for reasons that are unknown at this time,” and struck an oncoming car, Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel said Thursday. Authorities initially placed the responsibility on the other driver, who also died in the collision.

Walorski was elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 after serving three terms in the statehouse. She was the top Republican on the House Ethics Committee, and also served on the Ways and Means Committee. She won the Republican primary unopposed earlier this year, and was expected to keep her seat for a sixth term come November.