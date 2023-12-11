WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Special Counsel Jack Smith Asks Supreme Court To Rule Quickly On Whether Former President Trump Can Be Prosecuted

By News Desk
December 11, 2023 1:13PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith is asking the Supreme Court to take up and rule quickly on whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election results.

A federal judge ruled the case could go forward, but Trump signaled he would ask the federal appeals court in Washington to reverse that outcome.

Smith is attempting to bypass the appeals court.

The request filed Monday for the Supreme Court to take up the matter directly reflects Smith’s desire to keep the trial, currently for March 4, on track and to prevent any delays that could push back the case until after next year’s presidential election.

