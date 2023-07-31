WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Southfield Man Shot in Saginaw

By jonathan.dent
July 31, 2023
Southfield Man Shot in Saginaw
Police say a person of interest has been identified in a shooting that took place in Saginaw Sunday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, a 49-year-old man from Southfield was shot around 1:55 a.m. near Water and Janes Street. The man was reported to be in stable condition as of Monday morning.

No arrests have been made, and investigators ask anyone with information to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 759-1605 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

