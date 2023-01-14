Southern California deputy shot, suspect in custody

A sheriff’s deputy was shot Friday afternoon in the Southern California city of Lake Elsinore, authorities said. A suspect is in custody.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was transported to a hospital, the sheriff’s department reported. The deputy’s condition and the circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

The suspect’s condition was also not confirmed.

Lake Elsinore is located about 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

This comes just a few weeks after another Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed. Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 while conducting a traffic stop in the city of Jurupa Valley.

The suspect, 44-year-old William McKay, was shot and killed later that day by officers following a dramatic police pursuit which traversed several freeways. McKay had an extensive criminal history with convictions for kidnapping, robbery and multiple assaults with a deadly weapon, Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco said.