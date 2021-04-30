Southbound I-675 Detour for Bridge, Pavement Repairs Starts Monday
(Alpha Media file photo)
Starting Monday, The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close and detour southbound I-675 from the north junction of I-75 and I-675 to Tittabawassee Road, to accommodate pavement and structure repairs. Drivers should follow the posted detour via southbound I-75, northbound I-675, and Tittabawassee Road.
The work is part of an overall $10.5 million investment to improve more than 8.5 miles of concrete pavement along the I-675 corridor in Saginaw County. The project includes work on 36 bridge and culvert structures to address steel improvements, bridge deck surfaces, railing upgrades, and painting.
The work is expected to be completed by Thursday, May 27th. It’s part of a two-year project with all work expected to conclude in June 2022.
A map of the affected area can be seen here: https://mdotjboss.state.mi.us/MiDrive/map?constZone=true&lat=43.49321997636396&lon=-83.97336986163914&zoom=12.868025502572811