WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

South Korea Says North Korea Fired Missile Toward Sea

By News Desk
November 22, 2023 1:03PM EST
Share
Credit: MGN

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea but the launch likely failed.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday the North Korean launch was made from the North’s capital region on Wednesday night.

It says the North Korean missile was believed to have failed but didn’t elaborate.

The North Korean missile launch came a day after it launched a spy satellite.

North Korea has claimed to have put the satellite into orbit.

Popular Stories

1

Expungement Fair Scheduled for November 18 in Saginaw
2

Tuscola County Deputies Arrest Woman Following Vehicle Chase
3

Police Investigate New Tip In Kelly McWhirter Disappearance
4

Saginaw County Woman Killed in Crash with Tractor
5

Suspect Shoots Self After Police Chase is Arenac County