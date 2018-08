An investigation continues into the cause of an early Tuesday evening fire at 311 Stanton near 24th in Bay City’s South End.

Firefighters confined the blaze to the kitchen of the one and a half story single family dwelling, but there

was some some smoke damage throughout the house. No dollar loss figure was available and no injuries occurred.

The initial alarm came in about 7:10 P-M Tuesday with crews clearing the scene around 9:15 P-M.