South Branch Man Arrested for Impersonating Police

A 63-year-old South Branch man was arrested Friday, October 7th for Impersonating a Police Officer.

According to law enforcement, around 4:20 p.m. on September 28th a Hale Community Schools bus stopped at the South Branch Fire Department to allow students to exit, when one student was discovered to have a bloody nose. While the bus driver was determining if the student needed medical help or if an assault had occurred, police say the suspect approached, indicated that he was an Iosco County Sheriff’s Deputy, and detained the bus and its occupants for about 20 minutes before Michigan State Police arrived.

After being arrested, the suspect was lodged in the Ogemaw County Jail, but has since been released on bond. The suspect has not yet been arraigned.