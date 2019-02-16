SOS Offices Closing for Upgrades

A major computer upgrade for Michigan Secretary of State branches and online services will keep all offices and the state website closed until 9:00 a.m. Tuesday. The closure started at 5:00 p.m. Friday. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the new computer system will replace technology that’s decades old, calling it a “vital project.” The upgrade had already been planned before Benson took office in January.

Benson said as branch employees learn the new system, services may take longer. The Secretary of State office will waive late fees for anyone with an expiration date between Feb. 11 and March 2.

The upgrade will replace paperwork with electronic records, and vehicle owners will be able to order a license plate, renew a snowmobile registration or order a state park passport at www.Michigan.gov/sos . There will also be online options for auto dealers and repair shops.