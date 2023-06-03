Son of former Red Sox star George Scott accused of killing 8-year-old son

The son of a former Red Sox star and his 8-year-old son were found dead in a New Bedford home in an alleged murder-suicide, authorities said.

CBS Boston reported that police went to the home of George C. Scott III, 54, and his son Dante Hazard on Friday morning for a wellness check. The two who had been living in the home on Phillips Road were found dead inside, authorities said. The well-being check was requested by a relative who had not been able to get in touch with the father, the Bristol District Attorney said in a news statement.

The District Attorney’s office said it appears the father, “killed the boy with a sharp object before taking his own life.”

Dante Hazard was the son of Lisa Hazard and George Scott III, authorities said. Hazard has been missing since 2019, and Scott is a person of interest in her disappearance, the Bristol District Attorney said in a news statement.

Then 28-year-old Hazard was last seen on March 3, in New Bedford, authorities said. At the time she was living on South Main Street in Falls Street, and she was supposed to go to a drug rehabilitation center, the Bristol District Attorney said.

The investigation is active and ongoing the Bristol District Attorney said.