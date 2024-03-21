Son Faces 16 Charges in Murder of Tim Kildee

The man accused of killing his father, 59-year-old Timothy Kildee, has been arraigned on 16 charges.

According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, 27-year-old Timothy John Kildee has been charged with Felony Murder, two counts of armed robbery, one count of carjacking, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, first degree home invasion, interfering with an electronic communications device, and multiple weapons charges after a series of incidents early Monday morning.

Sheriff Chris Swanson says the 27-year-old forced his way into his sister’s home in Burton before leaving, then later shot and killed his father at his Vienna Township home, stole his car, and crashed it. He was arraigned Thursday while recovering from the crash at Hurley Medical Center.

Leyton says a pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for April 4th, and it’s possible a mental health examination will be requested prior to a trial.