Someone In The Saginaw Area Is VERY RICH
Courtesy Michigan Lottery Bureau
If you bought a “Lucky For Life” lottery ticket with the numbers 23, 27, 33, 44 & 48, the Michigan Lottery Bureau wants you to call them. The $2 ticket, bought at the 7-11 store at 2032 Bay in Saginaw, is worth at least $25,000 a year for life.
The ticket was for the Monday, February 24th, drawing. The lucky winner has two ways to collect the prize. One option is $25,000 a year for 20-years or life, which ever is greater. The other option is a one time, lump sum payment of $390,000.
It’s the 28th time someone has matched the five white balls in the game, drawn on Monday and Thursday nights. A ticket matching the five white balls from 1 – to – 48 plus the ‘lucky ball’ from 1 – to – 18, would pay $1,000 a day for life. The holder of the winning ticket should call the Michigan Lottery Bureau in Lansing at 1-(517)-373-1237 to schedule appointment to claim your prize.