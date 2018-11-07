Some Bay County Races Go Down To The Wire

Several Bay County races went down to the wire Tuesday.

Incumbent Democrat Michael Duranczyk retained his First District County Commission seat by just four votes over Republican Kevin Burke and a recount is likely.

Republican Bill Schumacher defeated Democrat Jacob Hilliker by 755 votes for a County Road Commission seat.

Republican Kevin Daley defeated Democrat Cynthia Luczak  for the three county 31st District State Senate seat, despite Luczak receiving  just over 50 % of the Bay County vote.

Democratic State Representative Brian Elder of Bay City won another two year term by a comfortable margin as did 5th District County Commissioner Tom Herek who’s also a Democrat.

