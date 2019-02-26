Some Bay City School Employees Receiving Stipend

Bay City school board trustees agreed Monday to provide $450 stipends for food service workers and hall monitors who don’t receive pay for snow days.

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says he and the board felt something had to be done for those employees, especially since 14 snow days have been used already. Bigelow noted other groups including teachers and bus drivers do get paid or have the ability to make up pay for weather related time lost.

Bigelow warned winter is not yet over so even more snow days may have to be used. He’s unsure what state lawmakers will do as far as forgiving or requiring snow days to be made up at the end of the year, but is pretty certain more time will be required before classes finish in June.