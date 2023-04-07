Soldier Killed in Colorado Returns to Michigan

A U.S. Army soldier shot and killed in Colorado Springs March 26 has come back to Michigan to be laid to rest.

23-year-old Specialist Braden Peltier was one of two victims in a shooting by an unknown suspect. The other victim remains hospitalized. On Thursday, Peltier’s remains were transported in a procession from Detroit to West Branch. Family members, friends, veterans and hundreds of others lined streets and highway overpasses, some waving flags, to welcome Peltier home for the final time.

A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 at the Steurnol and McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will take place Monday at the funeral home from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The Bay City native enlisted in the Army in November 2020 and recently returned from deployment in Poland. He is survived by his parents Jay Peltier and Melissa Samples, his wife Pagge and their two year old son Caycee.