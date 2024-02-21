SoHo hotel homicide suspect won’t be extradited to N.Y. because Arizona attorney doesn’t trust Alvin Bragg

▶ Watch Video: NYPD: Suspect arrested in SoHo hotel death may be connected to other crimes

NEW YORK – The man wanted in connection to a homicide at a SoHo hotel will not be extradited from Arizona, where he faces lesser charges, after Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said she doesn’t trust Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The suspect, Raad Almansoori, is wanted in New York after Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, 38, was found dead inside a hotel room by a hotel employee.

Almansoori was allegedly caught on surveillance camera leaving the scene of the crime wearing distinctive leggings that belonged to the victim.

He allegedly left New York and went to Arizona after the killing. He was arrested there after allegedly committing a knifepoint carjacking in Phoenix and repeatedly stabbing a McDonald’s employee in separate incidents.

“While in the custody of Arizona law enforcement, he informs them that he is wanted for homicide in New York City and tells the cops that they should Google ‘SoHo 54 Hotel,'” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office sent prosecutors to Arizona to work on extradition, but Mitchell said that wasn’t going to happen, calling out Manhattan Bragg by name.

“I just want to say that I know there’s been discussion about New York wanting to extradite this individual. And I’m sure that this is not aimed at the New York Police Department at all, I know they did a hard job, and they did a good job. But we will not be agreeing to extradition. I’ve instructed my extradition attorneys not to agree to that. We’re going to keep him here. These are mandatory prison sentences. And having observed the treatment of violent criminals in the New York area by the Manhattan DA there, Alvin Bragg, I think it’s safer to keep him here and keep him in custody so that he can not be out doing this to individuals either in our state, county or anywhere in the United States,” Mitchell said.

A spokesperson from the Manhattan District Attorney, Emily Tuttle, called Mitchell’s comments “deeply disturbing” and accused her of “playing political games in a murder investigation.”

“In Manhattan, we are serious about New Yorkers’ safety, which is why murders are down 24% and shootings are down 38% since D.A. Bragg took office. New York’s murder rate is less than half that of Phoenix, Arizona, because of the hard work of the NYPD and all of our law enforcement partners,” Tuttle said. “It is a slap in the face to them and to the victim in our case to refuse to allow us to seek justice and full accountability for a New Yorker’s death.”

The NYPD is working with the FBI to see if Almansoori’s connected to other crimes.

CBS New York’s Timothy McNicholas will have much more on this story tonight at 5 p.m.