Sofia Richie Grainge announces first pregnancy with husband Elliot

Model Sofia Richie Grainge has announced she is pregnant for the first time with her husband, music executive Elliot Grainge.

The 25-year-old shared the news in Vogue article published Thursday, revealing that the couple is expecting a girl, likely a Gemini baby.

She also shared the news to Instagram, posting photos from the Vogue shoot with the captions, “and then there were three 🤍” and “Can’t wait for this next chapter of life 🤍.”

Richie Grainge, now six-months pregnant, told Vogue she wanted to wait to share her big secret with the world because “pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space.”

“I found out very, very early,” Richie Grainge said to the magazine. “It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective — even with my friends.”

The Grainges were married in a grand affair last April in the south of France, where the model donned a Chanel dress and walked down the aisle with her father, singer Lionel Richie.

She told Vogue that she and her husband have been trying for a baby since their wedding. She had taken pregnancy tests before, but knew this time was different.

The couple surprised their parents with the pregnancy news at the eight-week mark and have been preparing a nursery, acclimating to the hormone changes and learning more about the process. Richie Grainge told Vogue it has been interesting to see “what the female body is capable of.”

She also explained that because of her own experience growing up in a famous family, she hopes to be mindful of her daughter’s privacy.

“I want my child to be a child, I’m not going to publicize my child on Instagram,” she said. “If she wants to be a private person, I want her to be able to make that choice, and if she wants to be a public person, she can make that choice for herself.”