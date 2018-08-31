Social Media Company Donates School Supplies to First Graders

Teachers using their own money to pay for school supplies has been a reported problem for a number of years as school districts around the country face difficult budget challenges. But one local elementary school is getting a little help from some area businesses.

On Friday, August 31, social media company Digital Mitten and owner Jeff DeHaven delivered supplies to three first grade teachers at Martin G. Atkins School in Bridgeport Township. DeHaven spearheaded the effort in cooperation with 2/42 Community Church, receiving supplies from a number of area businesses.

DeHaven says the effort was a little shaky at first, but eventually picked up steam.

“We started on our own, we didn’t know how it was going to go. We’ve never done this before and we didn’t see very much supplies come in… So we said, ‘How about we start challenging companies, we know quite a few…’ then it kind of went from there.”

The effort began when DeHaven and his wife, a former Atkins first grade teacher of eight years, would spend up to $500 a year for supplies for students from their own pockets. A pastor of 2/42 and a former teacher of more than 17 years, Jim Damman, says it’s not uncommon.

“I can’t remember a year when I wasn’t pulling money out of my own pocket for some sort of supplies… yeah, every year.”

In addition to the supplies like crayons, printer paper and pencil boxes, the teachers also each received a $25 Target gift card for any future supplies during the school year, plus a $50 gift card each for a dinner at O’s Pub and Grill in Auburn.

Business which contributed to the effort include Spense Brothers, WTA Architects, Spartan Pools, Great Lakes Retirement Solutions, O’s Pub and Grill, Stretch Limo, Iwen Tools and Supplies and Residential Home Health and Hospice. DeHaven says he’d like to see the drive expanded to other classes and schools in the area.