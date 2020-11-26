Soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at 60

▶ Watch Video: Known for his “bewitching style of play,” Diego Maradona captivated soccer fans around the world

Soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, Argentina’s presidential office announced Wednesday. The office declared there will be three days of national mourning following the Argentine’s death.

Maradona, who is widely considered to be one of the best soccer players of all time, led Argentina to four World Cups, winning one in 1986 and losing in the final in 1990. He also coached the national team during the 2010 tournament.

Maradona died in his home after suffering a heart attack, his lawyer said, according to Reuters. He recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural hematoma several weeks ago.

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez tweeted a photo showing him hugging the former superstar.

“You took us to the highest peak in the world,” he wrote. “You made us incredibly happy. You were the biggest among everyone. Thanks for existing, Diego. We will miss you for our entire lives.”

Nos llevaste a lo más alto del mundo. Nos hiciste inmensamente felices. Fuiste el más grande de todos. Gracias por haber existido, Diego. Te vamos a extrañar toda la vida. pic.twitter.com/pAf38sRlGC — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) November 25, 2020

While wearing the Argentina jersey, Maradona engineered one of the most iconic moments in the sport’s history. During the ’86 championship run in Mexico City, he scored a goal in a quarterfinals match against England by lightly using his fist, out of the referees’ view. Maradona memorably described the goal as “the hand of God.”

Maradona put Italian club Napoli on the map and won five titles with them, including two Serie A trophies. He also won three titles with Spain’s Barcelona and one with Argentina’s Boca Juniors.

His rise and downfall in the sport was the subject of an HBO documentary that was released last year. It chronicled the hard partying, alleged drug abuse and alcoholism that eventually derailed his glorious playing career.

The soccer world was stunned and heartbroken over the news of his death.

Fellow Argentine Leonel Messi posted on Instagram that it was a “sad day” for his country. “He leaves us, but he doesn’t leave, because Diego is eternal.”

Argentina’s governing soccer association expressed their condolences, saying Maradona will “always be in our hearts.”

Portuguese and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo wrote: “Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten.”

Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, who was named FIFA’s player of the 20th century along with Maradona, mourned his death.

“What sad news,” he wrote on Twitter. “I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky.”