Soaring Eagle Sale Draws Huge Response
Source: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Officials at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant are calling this week’s first ever multi-room furniture sale a big success. Hundreds of resort associates, Saginaw Chippewa tribal members and the general public lined up to buy items moved out of hotel rooms as part of preparation for an upcoming renovation project. That project will be completed in phases, with more furniture to be removed from additional rooms as time goes on.
Soaring Eagle will send out notifications for any future furniture sales, although they’re not guaranteeing that the same pricing or purchase structure will be offered. Items were priced at $5.00 each at the recent sale, prompting an overwhelming response.