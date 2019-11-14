Soaring Eagle is Hiring at November 19th Job Fair

      Weather Alert

Ann Williams
Nov 14, 2019 @ 3:12pm

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Nov. 19. It’s scheduled from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the ballrooms. Available positions include hosts and hostesses, waitstaff, line servers, guest relations representatives, call center agents, housekeepers and front desk agents.

Applicants should bring two forms of ID and an up-to-date resume to the job fair. Applications will be taken and on-site interviews will be conducted. Pre-employment costs, if any, will be waived if you’re offered a position at the job fair.

A list of current positions is available, along with complete job descriptions, by calling Soaring Eagle’s Employment Center at 989-775-5600.

