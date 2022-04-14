Soaring Eagle Gaming Launches Online Platform: Eagle Casino & Sports

Soaring Eagle Gaming has announced the rollout of their online casino and sport wagering platform, Eagle Casino & Sports. It will feature over 400 slot games, live dealer table game action, traditional table games, and sports betting. Anyone 21 and older can access the platform at https://playeagle.com/
“The wait is finally over! Our loyal guests can continue to engage with Soaring Eagle no matter where they are in Michigan.” states Kristina Griffus, Director of iGaming and Sports Betting Operations.
Melinda Coffin, CEO said “The Soaring Eagle team has worked diligently for quite some time to bring you the best online gaming and sports betting experience.”
Players must be within the state regulatory boundaries to make real money wagers on either casino or sports. Eagle Casino & Sports will offer first time registrants their choice between a risk free sports bet up to $1,000 or a casino match deposit up to $1,500.
Eagle Casino & Sports is expected to be available in the app store for Android and Apple users by the end of April.