Soaring Eagle Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
Source: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
An employee at Soaring Eagle’s Legends Diner tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The employee developed symptoms while away from work and has not returned to work since that time. Soaring Eagle believes there is no significant risk of transmission for those who were not in close contact, but please seek medical attention if you are experiencing symptoms.
The casino and resort is working with local health authorities on contact tracing. Legends Diner has been closed for deep cleaning and sanitization.
Since the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort’s reopening, all enhanced health and safety protocols were being followed during the time the employee was working. All safety protocols will continue for the foreseeable future. Soaring Eagle is asking guests to join them and remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the virus. Masks are required to be worn by all guests and employees. Soaring Eagle requests that everyone also wash their hands regularly and practice social distancing.
Most importantly, if you are sick or have any symptoms, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort asks you to remain at home.