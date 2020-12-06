Snow Shovel Safety Important to Keep In Mind This Winter
(Alpha Media file photo)
Winter weather inevitably brings snow, and that means getting out those shovels.
Sidewalks, driveways, doorways and other areas where we walk or park will need to be cleared of snow, likely several times over the course of the next few months. While some of us can break out those snow blowers, many of us will need to clear the snow the old fashioned way. But that doesn’t come without risk. A 17-year study published in the National Library of Medicine showed more than 11,000 people are sent to the emergency room each year on average from shoveling related injuries or medical issues.
In order to minimize the risk of hurting yourself, try to warm up with stretches before hand and wear multiple layers to keep your muscles warm and flexible. Using proper technique like bending at the knees instead of the back and avoiding twisting or turning motions. It’s also a good idea to take breaks every few minutes to give yourself time to rest. People with underlying health issues should check with their doctor before shoveling to ensure it’s safe to do so.