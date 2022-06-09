Smoke Alarm Saves Mother And Daughter

A 27 year old woman and her 5 year old daughter escaped unharmed from their burning home in Bay City at 6:20 Wednesday morning. Bay City Public Safety Officers responded to the fire in the two story house at 411 S. Sheridan.
Bay City Fire Chief Kurt Coradi arrived to find the Mother and Daughter standing outside. The woman said she was alerted to the fire by the smoke alarm sounding allowing the pair to get out safely. Chief Coradi said “This is proof that having working smoke alarms in a residence does save lives. We know what happened in Michigan in the last few days with fire fatalities.” He added “It’s imperative having working fire detectors in every home.” Five people perished in house fire in Flint Monday.
The fire caused heavy damage to the Bay City home. The cause remains under investigation.