Smart 911 Arrives in Isabella County

News Desk
Nov 17, 2021 @ 7:45am
Public safety and emergency services in Isabella County are now offering residents a chance to receive alerts with the transition to Smart 9-1-1.

Smart 9-1-1 allows individuals to create a Safety Profile for their household at smart911.com or on the Smart 9-1-1 App that includes any information they want 9-1-1 and response teams to have in the event of an emergency. When a resident makes an emergency call, their Safety Profile is automatically displayed to the 9-1-1 call taker, allowing them to send the right response teams to the right location with the right information. Responders can be aware of details they would not have known previously, such as medical history or allergies, where rooms are located in case of a fire or giving police a photo of a missing child within seconds. All information is optional.

Individuals can also opt-in for Alerts which allows citizens to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts via email, text or a voice message on their cell phones. They can identify when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during, and after emergencies.

To sign up for free, visit smart911.com or isabellacounty.org/911. The previous Code RED system will not be used after December 6 at midnight.

