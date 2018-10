The Smart 911 App is now available for Bay County residents by going to the App Store.

Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom Herek says once you sign up you can provide the information you wish to 911. Herek noted one option involves selecting targeted alerts for weather or traffic conditions depending on your

preference, even if you’re away from home.

Herek added that information you can make available to 911 includes your address, medical and home data and emergency contacts.