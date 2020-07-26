Small Town School District Masters Marketing Skills
While there are dozens of school districts in the WSGW coverage area, one district that gets an A+ in marketing is the Hemlock Public School District on the west side of Saginaw County. All schools are dealing with many concerns in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and we try to give you insight on their efforts to provide education for the thousands of children in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Hemlock regularly shares updates on their schools more than any other district in our area, no matter the size. We can’t always use their submissions but did want to share this release to put a spotlight on their effective communication which might inspire other districts to step up their marketing.
Hemlock Public School District has so many enticing things to offer students and their families from the cradle all the way to college. The district provides a childcare center, early middle college program, and a 1:1 computing initiative in place to support anywhere, anytime, and any place learning, along with a full offering of athletics, performing arts, industrial arts, and robotics.
Superintendent Don Killingbeck said, “We offer programs starting with infants and ending with students in our early middle college.”
Board President, Dr. Katherine Ellison, said, “Hemlock is a small town with a big heart. What
we offer that other districts can’t is personal attention to each student and his or her family.”
The district has been fortunate to consistently maintain enrollment higher than projection for the last five years. It appears that some families have moved into the community while others have selected school of choice as an option. Hemlock is known to be a safe and friendly school with excellent academics and lots of extracurricular opportunities for students.
Superintendent Don Killingbeck said, “Parents are selecting to move into the community or use the school choice option because they want their children to experience the quality education and caring staff that Hemlock is known for.”
The district encourages parents to schedule a virtual tour with the building
principal(s) if they are considering attending for the 2020-21 school year. The district has a
limited school of choice policy. The next window for enrollment will occur August 3-17, 2020.
For more information about this or other positive happenings, contact Hemlock Public School
District at (989) 642-5282 or visit them on the web at www.hemlockps.com.
