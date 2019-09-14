Small Game Season Starts September 15 in Michiagn
(photo courtesy the Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
If you’re ready to head outside Sunday, September 15 for small game hunting, don’t forget to buy your license.
The date marks the statewide start of hunting season for small game. Hunters will need a base license, which allows hunters to hunt for rabbit, hare, squirrel (fox and gray), pheasant, ruffed grouse, sharp-tailed grouse, woodchuck, woodcock, quail, crow, coyote (Michigan residents only) and waterfowl during the open season for each species. Woodcock season, also statewide, follows less than a week later on September 21.
A resident base license costs $11 and is valid as a small game license.
Anyone hunting for pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, woodcock or waterfowl should remember these extras (all of which are available via e-License), according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
- Pheasant and sharp-tailed grouse require a free endorsement.
- Woodcock hunters need a free woodcock stamp.Waterfowl hunters 16 and older need a federal migratory bird hunting stamp (also known as a federal duck stamp) and a Michigan waterfowl hunting license.
- Hunters coming from out of state also have options for a three-day or seven-day nonresident base license.
- Base licenses can be purchased online or wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.
Get additional season dates and regulations information in the 2019 Hunting Digest or visit the DNR website here. Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at (517) 284-9453 with any questions.