Small Fire Under Investigation at Mount Pleasant Middle School

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke at Mount Pleasant Middle School about 8:30 Wednesday morning. When they got there, police and fire personnel found a small fire in a second story restroom, which they put out with fire extinguishers.
Part of the second story hallway and restroom had light to moderate smoke damage. Staff and students were evacuated and sent home for the day so clean-up could be completed. No injuries were reported.
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is investigating to determine what caused the fire.