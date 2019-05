Bay City firefighters responded briefly to Central High School on Columbus Avenue after someone noticed flames in a third floor bathroom wastebasket about 10:25 AM Wednesday. The fire was quickly doused with water poured into the basket, leaving no damage.

Fire crews left in around 15 to 20 minutes after clearing smoke from the bathroom and adjacent hallway. No injuries were reported. School officials suspect a student flicked a cigarette into the wastebasket starting the fire.