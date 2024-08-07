Slotkin, Rogers win Senate primaries in Michigan, CBS News projects

▶ Watch Video: Michigan politicians react to Walz selected as Harris’ running mate

(CBS DETROIT) — Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers have won their primary races for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat, CBS News projects.

Slotkin was projected to defeat actor Hill Harper Tuesday, while Rogers was projected to defeat former Rep. Justin Amash and Sherry O’Donnell.

Slotkin and Rogers will now face off in November in the general election for the seat held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who announced last year that she would not seek reelection.

Many candidates had announced bids, but that soon narrowed to a handful of hopefuls vying for the seat held by Stabenow for more than 20 years.

Democrats currently maintain a narrow margin in the Senate but are defending far more seats in the November elections. Michigan Republicans haven’t secured a Senate victory in Michigan since 1994.

With Slotkin in the Senate race, her House seat — Michigan’s 7th Congressional District — is up for grabs. Democratic candidate Curtis Hertel and Republican Tom Barrett, who ran uncontested, will battle in November for that seat.

Harper, who is best known for his role in the TV shows “CSI: NY” and “The Good Doctor,” told CBS News Detroit earlier this year he wanted to bring something different to Congress as a small business owner and a parent.

Rogers has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement and the financial backing of national Republicans in the race for his party’s nomination. While businessman Sandy Pensler’s name was on the ballot, he dropped out of the race in July and has since endorsed Rogers.

The race has also mirrored many aspects of the U.S. presidential election. Slotkin has campaigned on protecting and expanding reproductive rights while Rogers has slammed the Biden administration for its handling of border security.