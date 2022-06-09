Slain Texas couple’s missing baby found over 40 years later

A baby who has been missing since her parents were found murdered in a wooded area in Houston in 1981 has been found, Texas authorities have announced. Holly Clouse, now 42, is alive and well, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

Clouse was about a year old when her parents’ bodies were found in January 1981, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. They weren’t identified until 2021, when a forensic genetic genealogy firm said they were Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and Tina Gail Linn Clouse, originally of Florida, according to Paxton’s office.

Their deaths are still under investigation, Paxton’s office said. Their families had last heard from the couple in 1980.

Clouse has been told of her biological parents’ identities and has been in contact with her newfound relatives, Paxton’s office said.

“That baby was her life,” Tina Clouse’s sister, Sherry Linn Green, said of Holly Clouse in a statement.

CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports Holly Clouse now lives in Oklahoma and has five children of her own.

“The very first thing that ran through my head when we heard Holly was found was the call that I got eight months ago … about my sister’s death,” Tina Clouse’s brother, Les Linn, said in a statement. “The juxtaposition of that call with Holly’s sudden discovery just popped into my head. To go from hoping to find her to suddenly meeting her less than 8 months later —- how miraculous is that?”