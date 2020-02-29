Skorupski Funeral Home Moves Into New Digs
(photo courtesy Skorupski Family Funeral Home)
Skorupski Family Funeral Home in Bay County’s Hampton Township has expanded into a new location.
Located at 821 N. Pine Rd., the new site features and additional 5,000 square feet, additional parking and 2.5 more acres of land for a safer space for community events. Owner Spencer Skorupski plans on renovations of the building once the weather turns warmer. First opening in 2013, the funeral home has grown, opening an additional location in Saginaw Township.
More information about the funeral home can be found skorupskis dot com.